On the same day that the Biden administration declared the outbreak of monkeypox to be a national public health emergency, Sutter County health officials announced Thursday the first probable case in the county.
Sutter County Public Health confirmed that it received lab confirmation of monkeypox in Sutter County.
Although risk to the general public remains “very low,” the announcement by the Biden administration was meant to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat the spread of monkeypox in the nation.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the virus across the state.
“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Newsom said in a statement.
As a result of the declaration by Newsom, the state government will utilize its personnel, equipment and facilities in the state of emergency plan and California residents should “heed the advice of emergency officials to protect their safety,” according to the proclamation. No mask or vaccination mandate was put in place and no deaths have been attributed to the monkeypox virus in California.
On Thursday, Sutter County Public Health said the California Department of Public Health has not allocated any monkeypox vaccines to the county.
“Therefore, we cannot offer vaccination to high-risk groups,” Sutter County Public Health said in a statement. “If the situation changes, we will be sure to notify the public. Monkeypox is much less transmissible than COVID.”
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern” on July 23.
“We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Thursday.
Currently, the U.S. is considered to have more cases of monkeypox than any other nation, the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday. Even though anyone can be infected by the virus, it is primarily affecting gay and bisexual men and transgender people, according to available statistics.
“Federal health officials repeatedly botched the acquisition of monkeypox vaccines. Gay & bi men are now paying the price,” State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
California had 826 reported cases of monkeypox as of Thursday. New York, which also declared an emergency over the virus, has reported 1,666 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been more than 6,600 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S.
“Monkeypox is a rare viral infection first identified in 1958,” Sutter County health officials said. “In most countries, cases are rarely seen in people who have not traveled to Central or West Africa, where the virus is endemic (regularly found). However, since May 2022, there has been an uptick in cases among people who have not visited Africa, including in Europe and North America, and here in California.”
Officials said close and sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, with a person with monkeypox “appears to be the major mechanism associated with transmission among recent cases.”
Symptoms
In humans, symptoms of monkeypox can be similar but milder than symptoms of smallpox, officials said. Symptoms can begin with:
– Fever
– Headache
– Muscle aches
– Backache
– Swollen lymph nodes
– Chills
– Exhaustion
“The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox can range anywhere from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks,” health officials said. “Anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact a health care provider right away. Your doctor will determine whether testing is appropriate.”
Transmission
According to officials, monkeypox “spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling.” Monkeypox also can spread through touching materials used by a person with the virus that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Health experts stressed that the virus cannot be spread through casual brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox.
Prevention
The following are ways to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:
– Always talk to your sexual partner(s) about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus
– Avoid close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes
– Practice good hand hygiene
– People who become infected should isolate themselves until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. A rash should always be well covered until completely healed.
– Use appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms
– Avoid contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus
– Avoid contact with infected animals