Yuba County health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox on Tuesday, but stress that the risk to the general public remains low.
The news on Tuesday follows the reporting earlier this month of a monkeypox case that was identified in Sutter County.
According to officials in Yuba County, as of Aug. 11 there have been a total 1,945 cases of the monkeypox virus reported in California and 11,890 cases reported overall in the U.S. No human deaths have yet been attributed to monkeypox in the state.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration declared the outbreak of monkeypox to be a national public health emergency. The announcement was intended to raise awareness and accelerate efforts to combat the spread of monkeypox in the nation.
On Aug. 1, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the virus across the state.
“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach,” Newsom previously said in a statement.
As a result of the declaration by Newsom, the state government will utilize its personnel, equipment and facilities in the state of emergency plan and California residents should “heed the advice of emergency officials to protect their safety,” according to the proclamation. No mask or vaccination mandate was put in place.
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern” on July 23.
“Close, sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, with a person with monkeypox appears to be the major mechanism associated with transmission among recent cases,” Yuba County officials said Tuesday. “While monkeypox can infect anyone, a majority of cases have occurred among persons self-identifying as men who have sex with men.”
Some state and national leaders have criticized other health officials in how the increasing number of cases have been addressed, including available vaccinations.
“Federal health officials repeatedly botched the acquisition of monkeypox vaccines. Gay & bi men are now paying the price,” State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wrote on Twitter on Aug. 4.
After Sutter County announced its first case on Aug. 4, Sutter County Public Health said the California Department of Public Health had not yet allocated any monkeypox vaccines to the county. Yuba County said on Tuesday it is working to get vaccines and referred those who are eligible to Sutter County.
“Yuba County Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health on obtaining Jynneos vaccines for those at high-risk for monkeypox exposures,” officials said. “In the interim, Yuba County Public Health will refer those who are eligible to Sutter County Public Health for short-term assistance with vaccination.”
Symptoms
In humans, symptoms of monkeypox can be similar but milder than symptoms of smallpox, officials said. Symptoms can begin with:
– Fever
– Headache
– Muscle aches
– Backache
– Swollen lymph nodes
– Chills
– Exhaustion
“The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox can range anywhere from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks,” health officials said. “Anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact a health care provider right away. Your doctor will determine whether testing is appropriate.”
Transmission
According to officials, monkeypox “spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling.” Monkeypox also can spread through touching materials used by a person with the virus that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Health experts stressed that the virus cannot be spread through casual brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox.
Prevention
The following are ways to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:
– Always talk to your sexual partner(s) about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus
– Avoid close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes
– Practice good hand hygiene
– People who become infected should isolate themselves until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. A rash should always be well covered until completely healed.
– Use appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms
– Avoid contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus
– Avoid contact with infected animals