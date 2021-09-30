Five Yuba-Sutter area COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus in the region to 218.
All the deaths reported on Thursday were Sutter County residents who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, highlighting the need for more of the populace to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
To date, 94.55 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the region have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 57.25 percent of Sutter County residents have been fully vaccinated and 47.94 percent of Yuba County residents have been fully vaccinated.
The five Sutter County residents who were reported Thursday to have died due to the virus include an individual in their early 80s who was not vaccinated, an individual in their early 90s who was not vaccinated, an individual in their late 80s who was partially vaccinated, an individual in their late 50s who was not vaccinated and an individual in their mid-50s who was not vaccinated, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
As of Thursday, there were 52 Yuba-Sutter area residents who were hospitalized as a result of COVID with 14 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 93.8 percent of all hospitalizations related to the virus have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.