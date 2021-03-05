Five people have died from COVID-19 over the past eight days with ages ranging from the early 60s to mid 90s, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
She said hospitalizations and deaths have always been a lagging indicator. It typically takes a couple of weeks before hospitalizations reflect an improvement or worsening of daily case counts.
“It is important to note that all of them were living at home – not in skilled nursing facilities – when they became infected,” Luu said. “This shows how important it is to continue efforts to protect members of our own families.”
Luu said over the past month, there have also been people in their 40s and 50s who have died from the virus.
“Even as numbers improve now, we still see the sad deaths of people who have been fighting the virus for many weeks,” Luu said.
There have been no confirmed virus variants cases in Yuba-Sutter so far but Luu said there is at least one confirmed UK variant case in the greater Sacramento region.
“We have noted the level of COVID-19 precautions taken by both individuals and businesses have changed in step with reports of increased vaccinations and improving case counts,” Luu said. “Please do not relax your vigilance – continue wearing well-fitting masks, socially distance and avoid social gatherings.”
Cases increased by 25 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,718. There are currently 254 active cases and 32 people in the hospital. Seventeen people recovered on Friday. To date, 137 people have died from the virus.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.