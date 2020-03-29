Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will make deliveries three days a week to food-insecure seniors 65 and older, and to handicapped or other groups at high risk to coronavirus, according to a news release from Chuck Smith, Sutter County public information officer.
Deliveries will be made on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning March 28.
Those qualifying for delivery must contact the Food Bank or the Yuba-Sutter Call Center by 3 p.m. on the day before delivery – to get a delivery Tuesday, you must contact them on Monday before 3 p.m., and to get a delivery on Thursday, you must contact them on Wednesday, by 3 p.m. and so on.
To contact the Food Bank, call 530-673-3834, email yubasutterfoodbank@gmail.com, or through the organization’s Facebook page (Messenger), https://www.facebook.com/YubaSutterCares/
The Yuba-Sutter Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday only. That number is 530-749-7700.