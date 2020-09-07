A Pacific Gas & Electric Company public safety power shutoff was expected to impact foothill communities in Yuba County, according to bepreparedyuba.org.
According to the website, the possibility of outages began Monday evening and could last until Wednesday evening.
PGE has stated it intends to use the power shutoff program during extreme weather events – initiating shutoffs requires a number of factors, such as high winds, hot temperatures and low humidity.
According to PGE, nearly 2,400 Yuba County customers were expected to be affected by the potential power shutoff on Monday evening.
According to bepreparedyuba.org, it can take anywhere from 24 hours to 48 hours, or longer, before power lines are back online.
Residents in the foothill communities can take the following steps to prepare for public safety power shutoffs:
– Consider purchasing ice to keep food items that require refrigeration cold as long as possible.
– Ensure medical equipment that has a battery backup is charged.
– Take steps to charge portable devices, such as cell phones.
– Consider making arrangements to stay with friends or family should the power be shut off.
There will be two customer resource centers that will provide water, air conditioning and a place to charge durable medical equipment and smart devices for Yuba County residents:
– Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road.
– The Dobbins-Oregon House Fire Department, 162 Marysville Road.
According to the website, it’s asked that people keep in mind that spending time in a room with people outside of one’s household increases the risk for exposure to COVID-19. Both centers will take precautions but it’s recommended that people consider making alternative plans if possible.