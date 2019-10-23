Pacific Gas and Electric Co. confirmed Wednesday morning plans to proceed with a power shutoff, which is expected to impact approximately 179,000 customers in 17 counties across the state.
In a release issued by PG&E Wednesday morning, the utility said the shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.
An estimated 5,504 people residing in Yuba County in the area of Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and Wheatland are expected to be impacted.
According to PG&E, the decision to move forward with the shutoff is based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather that poses a higher risk for damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread.
“Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power,” according to the press release. “PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring the vast majority of customers within 48 hours after the weather has passed.”
A Community Resource Center will be set up at the Alcouffe Center, located at 9187 Marysville Road, to provide restrooms, bottled water, electric-device charging, air conditioning and seating for up to 100 people during the shutoff. The center will open at 8 a.m. Thursday morning and will remain open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the duration of the shutoff.