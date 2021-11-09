There were four additional COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region reported on Monday and Tuesday by county officials.
The total number of deaths related to COVID in the area now stands at 247.
On Monday, two Yuba County residents were reported to have died. One individual was in their late 60s and fully vaccinated with significant underlying medical conditions and the other was in their late 80s who was partially vaccinated with significant underlying medical conditions, according to Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County.
On Tuesday, a Yuba County resident who was in their late 60s and not vaccinated was reported to have died, according to Brown. A Sutter County resident in their early 60s who was fully vaccinated with significant underlying medical conditions was also reported Tuesday, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Also on Tuesday, there were 40 listed as hospitalized in the Yuba-Sutter area as a result of COVID with 7 in the intensive care unit.
Of California’s five regions as defined by the state Department of Public Health, the San Joaquin Valley has the worst COVID-19 hospitalization rate, with 25 COVID-19 hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents; followed by rural Northern California, which has a rate of 16 and the Greater Sacramento area, with a rate of 14, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Los Angeles Times also reported recently that in some areas with lower vaccination rates, conditions are deteriorating, with hospitalizations up by more than 20 percent in recent weeks. Some places with relatively high vaccination rates are also seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations climb upward. In Orange County, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up by 16 percent since Halloween.
As of Nov. 9, 92.1 percent of all hospitalizations since January in the Yuba-Sutter area have been among the unvaccinated population.
Deaths among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated make up 90.23 percent of the COVID-related fatalities in the Yuba-Sutter region.