On Wednesday, four Sutter County residents were reported to have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 161 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the four deaths, three individuals were unvaccinated and the fourth – an individual in their 80s – was fully vaccinated, according to Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith.
Smith said in the Yuba-Sutter area there are now two fully-vaccinated individuals who have died of COVID-19.
The other individual was in their late 80s at the time of death, Smith said.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said two of the four died Tuesday night at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital while the other two passed away due to COVID-19 earlier this month.
“(All the deaths) ranged in age from early 60s to late 90s,” Luu said in an email.
As cases rise, Luu said local vaccination rates have also increased in the last few weeks.
“We have seen a slight uptick of vaccination in the past couple of weeks, but both Sutter County and Yuba County’s vaccination coverage rate remain below the state’s average – approximately 51 percent of Sutter County and 42 percent of Yuba County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated,” Luu said.
Luu said the message from public health continues to be focused on education with little emphasis on bringing back any form of lockdown order in the area.
“We continue to stress the importance of getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself, and your children (especially the ones who cannot get vaccinated as of yet) to decrease the tremendous burden that we are seeing on our only hospital,” Luu said.
Yuba-Sutter does follow the California Department of Public Health’s guidance about universal masking in all indoor locations and avoiding crowded social gatherings, Luu said.
There were 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with the total number of active cases now standing at 1,039. Fifty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized with 22 listed in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.