On Monday, four COVID-related deaths were reported by county officials and all were unvaccinated.
Yuba County, which currently has 47.37 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, reported an individual in their early 50s and an individual in their mid-60s died of COVID-19. Both were unvaccinated, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations coordinator Russ Brown.
Sutter County, which currently has 56.47 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, reported an individual in their early 40s and an individual in their mid-70s died of COVID. Both also were unvaccinated, said Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith.
With the four deaths reported Monday, the total number of people in the Yuba-Sutter region who have died due to COVID-19 now stands at 261.
As of Monday, there were 28 hospitalized as a result of COVID with six in the intensive care unit. Of those hospitalized since January, 91.2 percent have been unvaccinated.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.