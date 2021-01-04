Four Yuba-Sutter residents who had been hospitalized for several weeks with COVID-19 died over the holiday weekend.
Two of the individuals were from Sutter County – one person was in their late 50s while the other was in their early 70s. The other two individuals were Yuba County residents, both in their early 80s. None of the deaths were related to congregant settings, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
No additional deaths were reported on Monday. To date, 75 local residents have died due to COVID-19.
“We continue to see a high number of hospitalizations, and deaths nearly every day,” Luu said. “Yuba and Sutter also continue to have very high test positivity. Some of the lower case counts in the past week or so could likely be due to slow lab processing and not necessarily an improvement. We will need to continue to carefully monitor the situation in the next week or so.”
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 153 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 10,802 cases.
Seventy-seven residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 266 people recovered from the virus.
“The vaccine is here, but shipments are coming in slower than expected, and it will take months for the general public to have access,” Luu said. “We are still overseeing the continual rollout of the vaccine to all 1A-eligible healthcare workers. In short: we all should be patient and continue to do our parts to minimize spread – that means no gatherings, wear your mask, and stay home when sick.”