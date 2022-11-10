“In late 1944, during the wake of the Allied forces’ successful D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, it seemed as if the Second World War was all but over,” according to the U.S. Army. “On Dec. 16, with the onset of winter, the German army launched a counteroffensive that was intended to cut through the Allied forces in a manner that would turn the tide of the war in Hitler’s favor. The battle that ensued is known historically as the Battle of the Bulge. The courage and fortitude of the American Soldier was tested against great adversity. Nevertheless, the quality of his response ultimately meant the victory of freedom over tyranny.”
Editor’s note: The following is an article that ran on Dec. 18, 1944, in the Appeal-Democrat, that describes fighting during the Battle of the Bulge. In honor of Veterans Day, the Appeal is presenting the article as it was written from that day in full.
AN AMERICAN FRONTLINE CLEARING STATION, Belgium, Dec. 17, (delayed), (AP) – Weaping with rage, a handful of doughboy survivors described today how a German tank force ruthlessly poured machine gun fire into a group of about 150 Americans who had been disarmed and herded into a field in the opening hours of the prezent nazi counteroffensive.
“We had to lie there and listen to German non-coms kill with pistols every one of our wounded men who groaned or tried to move,” said T/5 William B. Summers, of Glenville, W. Vt., who escaped by playing dead.
The Americans were members of an artillery observation battalion ambushed and trapped at a road fork by a powerful German armored column of Tiger tanks, whose heavy guns quickly shot up the two dozen American trucks and lightly-armored vehicles.
There were no heavy weapons in the American column and the entire observation unit quickly had to surrender.
“We were just moving up to take over a position at the top of a hill and as we got to the road intersection they opened upon us,” said Summers.
“They had at least 15 to 20 tanks. They disarmed us and then searched us for wristwatches and anything else they wanted.
“I guess we were lined up along that road for a full hour. Then they stood us all together in an open field. I thought something was wrong. As we were standing there one German soldier moving past in a tank column less than 50 yards away pulled out a pistol and emptied it on our fellows.”
A grimy soldier sitting in the little room here with Summers ran his hands through mudcaked hair and broke into sobs. There were tears in Summers’ eyes as he went on:
“Then they opened up on us from their armored cars with machineguns. We hadn’t tried to run or anything. We were just standing there with our hands up and they tried to murder us all. And they did murder a lot of us.
“There was nothing to do but flop and play dead.”
“I never saw such slaughter before in this war,” said Pvt. William F. Green of Elizabethtown, Pa. “They were cutting us down like guinea pigs. Then those German non-coms began walking around knocking off our wounded. I kept my head down, but after they had emptied their pistols I could hear them click fresh cartridges in their hands while they were reloading. Then they went on looking for more of our fellows to shoot.”
“We just hoped and prayed while we lay there listening to them shoot every man that moved,” said T/5 Charles F. Appman, box 186, Verona, Pa.
The survivors lay in tense, rigid silence in the freezing mud. For an hour before cautious clances showed all the Germans had moved away except one Tiger tank.
“It wasn’t more than 100 yards away, but we decided we had to make a break for it then or never,” said T/5 Harold W. Billow of Mount Joy, Pa. “We jumped up and scattered for the woods. The tank opened on us, but I don’t think it got many that time.”
Three hours after the slaughter less than 20 survivors had made their way back to the American lines.
Jack Belden, of Time magazine, and I rode back to this clearing station with the first survivors picked up by our reconnaissance jeeps.