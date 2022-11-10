Editor’s note: The following is an article that ran on Dec. 19, 1944, in the Appeal-Democrat, several months before the end of World War II. In honor of Veterans Day, the Appeal is presenting the article as it was written from that day in full.
Theodore Hoffman, 16, Marysville high school sophomore, was not at home to help his mother, Mrs. Paul Hoffman, 1417 Freeman street, trim the family Christmas tree.
If the young man reads this or it can be brought to his attention, Mrs. Hoffman is sure he will come home.
Theodore, distraught by the strange turn of events in his life, left home unannounced last Tuesday and neither mother nor authorities have found trace of him.
But Mrs. Hoffman had promised her husband that his household would have a happy Christmas no matter where he might be, just as if he were at home to help. He had always lighted the tree after mother and the boys had trimmed it.
Sadly, because Theodore, too, was gone, Mrs. Hoffman completed trimming the tree and had just gone to bed.
Came a knock at the door – a knock almost familiar now to Mrs. Hoffman, it had been heard so often. A telegram:
“The secretary of war regrets to inform you …”
T/Sgt. Paul Hoffman, husband and father of the household, had been killed in action on Leyte. Thus had ended 25 years, two months and six days of faithful service in the army.
Six-year-old Ronald Gene (his birthday wish exactly a month ago was: “I wish my daddy would come home.”) tried to comfort his mother. Theodore could have helped a lot.
Theodore has learned, as his mother had, by previous knocks at the door, that his brothers and her sons, Corp. Walter and Pvt. Edward, had been killed in action – Walter in the south Pacific and Edward in France. Now it was the father and husband. And there was the Christmas tree, unlighted. There had been such hope that Sgt. Hoffman might somehow be home for the festive day.
Theodore had worried about his brothers and his father, of whose death he has not learned. Once before he left home – his big brothers weren’t coming back either. But he was found working in Sacramento.
Mrs. Hoffman came to Marysville last July to make a home to which her husband and the other sons would return after the war. Today there were evidences of a shattered dream wherever Mrs. Hoffman trod.