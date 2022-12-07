Editor’s note: The following is an article that ran on Dec. 8, 1941, in the Appeal-Democrat that details what happened after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. In remembrance of this day in history, the Appeal is presenting the article as it was written in full.
Reaffirming “without any reservation” its allegiance to the United States, the Yuba-Sutter-Butte-Colusa chapter of the Japanese-American Citizens’ league presented a resolution to Mayor Charles Hust Monday morning at the very hour congress was declaring war upon Japan.
Presentation of the resolution was made in behalf of the league by Frank Nakamura, Marysville pharmacist and president of the league.
Nakamura also pledged his organization to cooperate with local and federal authorities “in whatever way we find possible and specifically to find, report and resist unAmerican actions from whatever source they may be found.”
A meeting of the league, which embraces American born Japanese of four counties, is scheduled for this Friday night at Marysville and was to have been for the purpose of electing officers. In view of the present crisis, Nakamura said that the meeting would probably be devoted to discussion of ways and means to best serve the interests of “our country, the United States.”
Pledges organization to help America
“As president of the Yuba-Sutter-Butte-Colusa chapter of the Japanese-American Citizens’ league, I pledge my organization to the defense of our country, to cooperate with other loyal organizations in whatever manner we find possible and, specifically, to find, report and resist unAmerican actions from whatever source they may be found,” Nakamura said.
The resolution of the league presented by Nakamura follows in full:
Resolution pledges loyalty for country
Whereas, we, American citizens of Japanese ancestry in Yuba, Suter, Butte and Colusa counties are perturbed and distressed in this crisis and,
Whereas, we are desirous of declaring ourselves loyal to our country, the United States of America,
Therefore, publically before our governing bodies, public officials, and fellow American citizens we state as follows:
We, American citizens of Japanese ancestry, by unanimous thought and action, are loyal citizens of the United States,
It is our desire to show our allegiance to the United States of America,
Therefore be it resolved that Yuba-Sutter-Butte-Colusa chapter of the Japanese-American Citizens league reaffirm WITHOUT ANY RESERVATION our allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and to our American ideals and institutions.
Besides Nakamura, officers of the league are: Ischiro Yoshimura, vice-president of Yuba County; Robert Inomje, Yuba City, vice president for Sutter County; Noboru Honda, Biggs, vice president for Butte County; Ryo Harada, Colusa, vice president for Colusa County; Frances Yoshikawa, Marysville, recording secretary; Alice Iseri, Marysville, corresponding secretary; Jane Murata, Yuba City, treasurer; Jack Marujama, Marysville, auditor; and James Nakagawa, Marysville, historian.