A handful of appointments were still available for today’s county-sponsored vaccine clinic as of Friday afternoon, according to Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum.
The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
“Appointments are preferred through county websites, but walk-ins will be accepted from 2-4 p.m. first come, first served,” Rosenbaum said.
Blue Shield has taken over the vaccine rollout in Yuba-Sutter with this week being the first that residents can register for vaccination appointments through Blue Shield’s and California’s “My Turn” system. To register, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
“We are still using PrepMod for our Wednesday second-dose clinic just because they are carryovers from previous weeks, but going forward we will use MyTurn,” Rosenbaum said.
She said today’s clinic has seen more interest than the week before. Eligibility in Yuba-Sutter has been expanded to those 18 and older for several weeks. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those over 16.
“There are many sites in Yuba-Sutter that now offer the vaccine, so residents have options,” Rosenbaum said.
Daily case counts this week have stayed within the red tier metrics. On Tuesday, Yuba County saw 10 new cases, which is still within the red tier but closer to the purple tier. To stay in the red tier, both counties need to stay within six and 10 new cases daily. To move to the orange tier, case counts need to be between two and 5.9 new cases daily, according to Rosenbaum.
“As we slowly see our community get vaccinated and contribute to herd immunity, we of course are concerned with another wave of infections because people become lax in practicing tenets,” Rosenbaum said. “Remember, hospitalizations and deaths typically follow increased case counts by several weeks. We are also concerned that people might hesitate to get vaccinated due to the publicity around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We still have plenty of access to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and vaccines remain our best defense against the virus.”
Cases increased by 10 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,366. There are currently 12 people hospitalized, 89 open cases and 10 cases closed on Friday. To date, 144 people have died from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter.
For more information visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.