Happy Election Day!
If you have not already voted, the polls are open until 8 p.m. For instructions on where to go and how to cast your in-person ballot, go to the county websites:
-- Sutter County: https://www.suttercounty.org/doc/government/depts/cr/elections/cr_elections_home
-- Yuba County:
https://www.yuba.org/departments/elections/index.php
-- Colusa County:
https://www.countyofcolusa.org/934/Voter-Information
Not registered? California allows citizens to register on election day and cast provisional ballots. Get info from the above sites.