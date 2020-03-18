Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced it will close all operations through the end of the month starting this weekend. The move is due to the ongoing public health situation.
The company said the closure was a precautionary measure and that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the facility in Yuba County. The closure will begin at the close of business on Friday and will remain in place until the end of March.
“We have been working closely with local, state and tribal authorities to monitor this situation and ensure we have consistently implemented procedures to meet all requirements related to COVID-19,” said Glenda Nelson, chairwoman of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe who partners with Hard Rock. “As the largest employer in Yuba-Sutter counties, we have invested significantly in this region and believe it best to adopt this measure at this time.”
More than 70 percent of Hard Rock employees are from the Yuba-Sutter area, said Hard Rock President Mark Birtha. He said the company will continue to provide compensation and full health benefits to team members during the temporary closure period.
“We are focused on the wellbeing of our team and this means a continued commitment to payroll, benefits and appropriate health and welfare measures, which are paramount,” Birtha said.
Company management will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation during the closure. Up to this point, the facility has taken steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, including postponing all entertainment through mid-April, increasing sanitation stations and deep cleaning, implemented social distancing in operations, suspended bussing programs and enhanced CDC training for staff.
On Tuesday, Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln also announced it would be suspending all operations temporarily to help health authorities contain coronavirus. The facility’s closure will take effect at close of business on Friday.