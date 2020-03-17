The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center will be temporarily closed until further notice due to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
This is a community facility owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter located at 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City.
It’s asked that people not drop off materials outside of the center but continue to safely store household hazardous waste at home until the facility resumes normal operations.
For more information and updates, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.