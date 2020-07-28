Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said while the continuing rise in local COVID-19 cases and deaths is concerning, she’s even more anxious for what the next few months could hold as the area gears up for the flu season.
Two more Yuba-Sutter residents died this week due to COVID-19 – three people in total when including an out-of-area patient – bringing the area’s total to nine deaths.
“I’m hopeful residents will practice these tenets we all know with each activity so when flu season arrives, our area can handle the surge in sickness,” Luu said. “And, if we want to get off the state’s monitoring list, we must drop the case count to six cases per day in a two-week period in Yuba County, and seven cases per day in a two-week period in Sutter County.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 51 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,116 cases.
Seventeen people recovered from the virus and 15 residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.
Luu said COVID-19 will remain a threat for residents for the foreseeable future but the community has the power to exponentially drop the transmission rate.
“We want to go back to business but we have to change the way we do things at work, in public, and especially at home,” she said. “We can’t let our guards down.”