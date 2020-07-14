Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she has concerns over how the recent state-mandated indoor business closures will impact the local economy and Yuba-Sutter community. She said the area will remain on the state’s monitoring list until local statistics improve – to be included on the state list, a county must have greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people population in 14 days, and a test positivity rate over 8 percent.
“I believe in the totality of health: that being able to provide for your family, not having to choose between buying groceries or medications, are equally as important as not getting infected with COVID-19,” Luu said. “Since day one, we have said that reopening would come with safety precautions and that our community as a whole needed to do their parts to determine the success of the reopening.”
She said local residents have not been following safety tenets, evident because contact tracing indicates that half of local infections have come from social gatherings.
“You should practice the tenets at home and in public, but you have to follow them anytime you interact with non-household members – even when they’re family and friends,” Luu said. “Caring for our loved ones means doing everything in our power to keep them from getting infected in the first place.”