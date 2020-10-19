The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 4 p.m. The event will feature special guestAlexandria Mazerolle, who is a singer, dancer and actress.
– Browsing Day at the Yuba County Library (by appointment only) is from noon-5 p.m. Patrons can go to the library, browse the collection and check out material. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings while in the building and it’s asked that they sanitize their hands. Each appointment is for one hour. The library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit marysville.ca.us.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. To call into the meeting, dial 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 893 9014 7173 and the passcode is 466194. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. There will be limited seating available and facial coverings are required in public gatherings due to COVID-19. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter Youth Organization’s general membership meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Ellwood Munger Hall, at the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Street in Sutter. All SYO members and friends of SYO are invited to attend. COVID-19 regulations, such as wearing masks and social distancing will be expected from all attendees. For more information, call President Joe Azevedo at 237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 755-0445.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Placer-Nevada- Sutter-Yuba University of California Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor Dan Macon will host a webinar featuring targeted grazing contractors to learn about the ins and outs of building a targeted grazing business, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $10 per person. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32079. For more information, email dmacon@ucanr.edu.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Computer Day at the Yuba County Library (by appointment only) is from noon-5 p.m. Patrons can go to the library, use the computers and print. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings while in the building and it’s asked that they sanitize their hands. Each appointment is for one hour. The library is located at 303 Second St., Marysville. For more information or to make an appointment, call 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating available – a state public health order requires that facial coverings be worn in public gatherings due to COVID-19. For more information about the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
