Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said Yuba-Sutter is still susceptible to experiencing a spike in cases despite both counties recently moving into the less restrictive red tier. She pointed to other parts of the country, such as Wisconsin, where field hospitals have had to be set up because of overwhelmed medical facilities.
“I’m very concerned about a spike in cases,” Luu said. “We’re already seeing a surge not only in case count but in hospitalization in the Midwest, like in Wisconsin and Colorado, as well as Alaska, which coincides with colder weather – people moving inside and commingling with more households for hours on end.”
She said West Coast states like Washington, Oregon and California have been holding steady.
“We can’t think we’re going to skate by; it’s a precarious situation,” Luu said.
The spikes across the country and world will likely continue in what Luu referred to as a “dance” – a rise in cases, a drop in cases. That will continue until a safe and effective vaccine is widely available to the public.
“We want to remind Yuba-Sutter residents that it is possible to move backwards in the tier system, which would result in the shutting down of some business operations like indoor restaurant dining, movie theaters, etc,” Luu said. “We can’t afford a backslide.”
On Saturday, Yuba County saw 13 new cases, the highest in some time, according to Luu.
Cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 16 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,097. Seven people remained hospitalized Monday and nine people recovered. There are 67 active cases and 22 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus to date.
For more information visit, bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.