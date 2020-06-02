Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu expressed concern Tuesday about the region’s adherence to reopening guidelines after five new cases were confirmed over the weekend.
Luu said three of the five cases came from a family living in two separate households.
“These new cases show that people are not fully adhering to social distancing and avoiding mingling between non-household members for extended periods of time,” Luu said.
People visiting non-household family or friends should keep groups to less than 10 and maintain at least six feet of distance. If that is not possible, individuals should wear a facial covering.
“Try to do your socializing as much as possible in the outdoors which has better ventilation,” Luu said.
Luu said nearly 20 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases do not show symptoms. She said public health continues to monitor metrics outlined in the attestation submitted to the state about when reopening would need to be scaled back. The metrics are organized into three categories: epidemiology, healthcare and public health. If one or more criteria is met in at least two of the three categories, adapted measures will need to be put in place, according to the attestation.
Some of the criteria include a doubling of cases in less than five days, more than three unlinked clusters of transmission in a two-week period and an inability to identify contacts for 20 percent or more of cases.
“With people letting their guard down, they will feel more inclined to disregard the tenets in place to minimize exposure – meaning there is a higher chance of contracting it themselves and spreading to others,” Luu said. “While these newer cases are stable, the more people closely mingle, the higher the chance of spreading it to someone else who may be more vulnerable who can develop more severe symptoms leading to hospitalizations and possibly even deaths.”
One new case was confirmed in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total to 77. As of late Tuesday, 68 people have recovered, one more doing so on Tuesday. One person remains hospitalized and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at three. As of late Tuesday, 4,666 residents have been tested and 4,221 results have been received.
The online dashboard that updates the number related to coronavirus in Yuba-Sutter is updated daily around 4 p.m. and can be found at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.