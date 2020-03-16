Gov. Gavin Newsom issued additional recommendations over the weekend regarding the state’s planned response to the coronavirus.
He recommended actions like voluntary self-quarantine for the most vulnerable populations, closures of bars and night clubs, and the reduction of restaurant capacities by half – all of which are intended to mitigate the spread of the virus over the coming weeks.
Most area school districts have begun to report closures and local businesses are considering their options on how best to move forward. Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu said although the guidance issued by the state are just recommendations and not directives, it’s important for residents to take them seriously.
“Cancellations have been made for a reason: to encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus,” Luu said. “Please use this time to prepare a family plan for the near future (childcare, meals, work, etc.), and stay home as much as possible – this is the only way we can ensure our higher risk populations keep from getting sick in the first place.”
As of Monday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter area.
In addition to the guidelines announced by Newsom over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was also pushing for postponement or cancellation of all large gatherings that are 50 people or more for the next eight weeks – which supersedes the prior guidance relating to events with 250 people or more.
Luu said practicing good hygiene is also of utmost importance – washing hands constantly; covering one’s mouth when sneezing or coughing; not touching one’s face; maintaining social distancing; and staying home if sick.
“The phrase I’ve been repeating, as well as local and state officials, is that this situation is not a sprint but a marathon – so people should expect to deal with this for the long haul,” Luu said. “While some schools currently have closures scheduled through April 13, Public Heath’s recommendation to not close just yet was rooted in this mantra. There is a lot still to learn about the coronavirus, and officials are working to ensure that parents, employers, employees, business owners, healthcare workers and the public as a whole have the information needed to make the best choices for the weeks and months ahead.”
In response to the virus, the Yuba-Sutter area also announced three locations will be opened starting this week for screening and testing of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Local partners opening sites include Peach Tree Health, Ampla Health and Adventist Health and Rideout. Each location has varying hours of operation and those that feel they should be screened or tested are advised to first call their primary doctor.
“Please note that if you believe you need testing for COVID-19, you should contract your primary care doctor first to be evaluated via phone, tele-health or if your doctor deems appropriate, in person,” Luu said. “If your doctor cannot test you themselves in their clinic, they will direct you to one of the three local sites. These are drive-thru, mobile sites, so be sure to call those sites ahead of time so staff is aware of your arrival.”
For more information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org and www.BePreparedSutter.org.