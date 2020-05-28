The California Department of Public Health recently announced that childhood vaccinations have been down nearly 40 percent in the past several months when compared to the year prior.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the announcement was concerning because without good routine vaccinations, children are being exposed to preventable diseases.
“We need to ensure these children are protected, because if they do get sick and their immune system weakens, that is actually when we expose them to the likelihood of getting COVID-19,” she said. “So please reach out to your children’s doctors, your children’s clinics, and determine when is the best time to bring them in for these routine vaccinations and well-child visits.”
Luu said the immunization program in both Yuba and Sutter counties serves as a resource within the community to provide individuals, providers and schools with information regarding immunization requirements and changes to the requirements.
As of Thursday evening, there were 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area, an increase of one case from the previous day. A total of 4,233 residents have been tested for the virus.
Three people have died and one person is currently hospitalized, while 63 people have since recovered.