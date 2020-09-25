Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said residents with mild COVID-19 symptoms, who have been in close contact with a positive case or have high risk respiratory interactions should be tested.
“Anyone can go to the OptumServe sites and at no cost take a quick test to make sure they do not have COVID-19,” Luu said. “We already know some of the symptoms are mild or even non-existent, but the next person to catch the virus may get a more life-threatening infection. Testing is a good way to know where each of us stands with COVID-19.”
Yuba and Sutter counties getting out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the red tier is contingent on a decrease of daily new cases but also a decrease in test positivity.
“We continue to see a slow reduction in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, but continued vigilance is key by adhering to the tenets we all know – stay home if sick, avoid large gatherings, socially distance, wear your facial covering,” Luu said.
Luu said while most businesses in the region are continuing to adhere to the guidelines required for being in the purple tier, some are “straying from the path.”
“The one thing that puts our community at risk of seeing COVID-19 cases increase again is having a cavalier attitude about this illness and abandoning the daily safety precautions we have been practicing through most of 2020,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,858. As of late Friday, 15 residents were hospitalized and 80 had recovered. For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.