On the dawn of a second testing site, with the Wheatland Community Center set to begin testing for COVID-19 today, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu reiterated that the area could see an increase in positive cases very soon.
Luu said that’s not necessarily an indication of a potential surge of coronavirus patients; rather it’s that they will be identifying more cases.
Identifying more individuals who either have symptoms of COVID-19 or who are asymptomatic helps Luu and local public health officials locate the chain of people who have been exposed to the latest positive case.
It’s a term called contact tracing, and as Luu said it’s the department’s best tool in the fight to stop community spread of the virus.
As of Wednesday, a total 4,169 Yuba-Sutter residents had been tested – an increase of 136 people from Tuesday – 3,682 have received results, either positive or negative for coronavirus.
Case total remains at 70, only six of whom have been identified as asymptomatic.
After each positive case is confirmed, Luu said contact tracing is undertaken.
It starts with a phone call from public health to the positive case, explaining the results of the coronavirus test.
The next question asks when the symptoms were developed?
Based on the answers to the initial questions, Luu said the infectious period begins to be formulated.
It’s at that time that the individual is asked for their close contacts – those who have been interacting with the COVID-19 patient during the time that they exhibited symptoms.
Luu said it all leads to the ability to better identify and contact each person who has been exposed to COVID-19.
If someone is traced from that patient, they can expect to hear from a public health official, Luu said.
The conversation could go something like this: “You have been exposed to a person who now has tested positive for COVID-19.”
At that point, Luu said the subject is guided through a process of how to be quarantined at home so they don’t inadvertently pass the virus to another person.
Luu said anyone with mild symptoms that could include fever, chills, muscle ache, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or loss of a sense of taste or smell should register for a coronavirus test at either the Wheatland Community Center or Veterans Hall in Yuba City.
To register for a test visit BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org.