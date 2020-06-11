Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu issued an amended public health order Thursday that more closely aligns the Yuba-Sutter area’s order with the state’s guidance released last week by the California Department of Public Health, which allows for more businesses to reopen with modifications.
The different sectors permitted to reopen starting today include bars and wineries, family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and arcades, gyms/fitness centers, hotels, zoos and indoor museums. Luu said the state has yet to permit the reopening of nail salons, tattoo shops, live performance theaters, theme parks and festivals. In-person K-12 schooling in the area will be permitted to begin at the start of the new school year in August.
“With proper COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, I am confident we can safely reopen more sectors within the community,” Luu said in a press release. “That said, without a vaccine, COVID-19 is still here and an ongoing threat. We all must follow the proper tenets of social distancing, wearing facial coverings, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick, in order to minimize spread of the virus – especially to those who are most vulnerable to more severe symptoms.”
As of Thursday evening, there were 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area – an increase of three cases from the day before. Five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus and three people have died. Seventy-six people have recovered and 6,068 residents have been tested.
Luu said the new cases fall within two distinct themes: among family/household clusters, and within previous essential workplaces that have remained open throughout the pandemic. Local hospitalizations also fall into two prominent categories, she said, including people who delayed testing, and those who already tested positive but delayed seeking care because of their uninsured status.