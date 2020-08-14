After hitting highs in hospitalizations and new cases in a day this week, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she is “not feeling optimistic at this point,” with how Yuba-Sutter is dealing with COVID-19.
Thursday’s increase of 69 cases, 30 from Sutter County and 39 from Yuba County, did not include any cases from the state reporting system glitch.
To get off the state’s watchlist and allow the community to reopen Sutter County would have to drop to seven new cases per day for a two-week period and Yuba County would have to drop to six new cases a day, according to Luu.
“Because of the incubation period of the virus, if people start taking the tenets more seriously now, we would likely see the effects in about two to three weeks,” Luu said. “But remember, it’s really only as effective as the community as a whole practicing those tenets. You may be cautious in your behaviors but if your coworker isn’t, or if a family member isn’t, they may go on to infect you and a number of others. That is why collective action is so important.”
Luu said the trend of people in their 20s being infected by the virus could be attributed to them believing they are not as susceptible to getting the virus as others and therefore are engaging in more risky behaviors.
“As for why there are more people in their 20s being hospitalized, it’s hard to conjecture because the way people’s bodies react to the virus may not be the same as someone else, especially if they don’t realize they have an underlying condition that makes them more vulnerable,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 34 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,831. Of those 34 cases, two came from the state reporting glitch, according to Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown.
Twenty-five people remained hospitalized and 37 recovered on Friday. Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter.
To access the statistics related to the coronavirus in the bi-county region, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.