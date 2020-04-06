Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced that a stay-at-home order would be going into effect starting today (Tuesday) through May 3, according to a news release.
The order is more restrictive than the directive Luu issued on March 18 and requests law enforcement agencies to crack down on non-compliance with social distancing requirements as imminent threats to public health – punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.
“Without this tailored set of restrictions that further reduces the number of interactions between people, scientific evidence indicates that the public health crisis in the area will worsen to the point at which it may overtake available healthcare resources,” Luu said via the release.
While most residents have been adhering to the state and local directives, enough of the population has been putting themselves and others at risk, necessitating a stricter order, according to the release. The order differs from the directive in that it further restricts outdoor activities and clarifies previous restrictions.
“...Social distancing in regards to the stay-at-home directive is working but not as well as I had hoped,” Luu said during her Monday evening briefing. “There is still significant pockets of the community who are not adhering to the stay at home directive.”
One of the changes from the directive that Luu addressed Monday was the change to fishing as being a non-essential activity. She said that solitary fishing is acceptable, but any kind of fishing done with a group on a boat is prohibited due to social distancing not being possible on a boat.
“You can’t realistically maintain adequate social distancing of six feet or longer, or separate from other people,” Luu said.
The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday and will continue through May 3 at 11:59 p.m.