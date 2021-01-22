The Yuba-Sutter area saw a noticeable improvement in its daily case count on Thursday, though that was offset by five deaths attributed to COVID-19.
“This shows how precarious the situation is,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “We can’t let our guards down just because we start to see some improvement.”
This week, the state updated its vaccination plans to pivot to an age-based prioritization, which focuses on people 65 years and older before frontline sectors. Luu said the area is awaiting formal written guidance on the state’s plan.
“We know from CDC’s data that those age 65 years and older have at least 5x the risk of hospitalization and at least 90x the risk of death due to COVID-19 compared to those 18-29 years old,” Luu said. “The more residents who are 65 years and older we can vaccinate to ensure their immunity against COVID-19, the more lives we can potentially save. Please note that the more infectious, more contagious UK virus variant will likely become the dominant COVID-19 viral strain in the U.S. soon, so it is imperative more than ever to vaccinate the most vulnerable of our population now as vaccine supply allows.”
For more information on county vaccinations, visit yuba.org/vaccines and suttercounty.org/vaccine.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 108 on Friday, bringing the total to 12,976 cases. There are currently 880 active cases in the area.
Fifty-two residents were hospitalized as of Friday evening, while 54 people recovered from the virus. One local death was reported on Friday – a total of 112 local residents have died to date due to the virus.