Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s too early to tell if the Yuba-Sutter area is on track to be moved into the state’s next less restrictive tier.
Yuba County was placed in the red tier last week, and Sutter County followed suit on Tuesday. While each county has to maintain its metrics for at least three weeks before it can be moved into a less restrictive tier, current metrics for both counties would keep them where they are.
“Please note that a county’s metrics signify where, most likely, the county will be placed for the following week,” Luu said. “In other words, we only know from state one week in advance about the county’s tier placement.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 11 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 3,039 cases.
Seven people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while five residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“Please get your flu shot,” Luu said. “The weather is getting colder and people will increasingly spend more time indoors, increasing the potential for COVID-19 and flu transmission. The best way to avoid a ‘twin-demic’ is to get a flu shot.”
To sign up for a flu shot in either county, visit cutt.ly/Yuba_Flu_Shots (Yuba County) or cutt.ly/Sutter_Flu_Shots (Sutter County).