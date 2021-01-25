Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that counties across the state would no longer be under regional stay-at-home orders, reverting them back to the state’s colored-tier system.
The announcement won’t change much for the Yuba-Sutter area, as the Greater Sacramento Region had already reverted back to the tiered system in mid-January. The area remains in the most restrictive tier (purple).
“Under this tier, outdoor dining can occur as well as indoor personal care services with appropriate modifications,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “With each move to a less restrictive tier, the state permits businesses to expand operation: indoor dining, increased capacity, and so on.”
A detailed look at what is permitted within each tier can be found at covid19.ca.gov.
Luu said while the area has seen a drop in daily case count recently, that trend has typically been followed by a higher number of cases over the past 10 months.
“In addition, with what we’re learning about the new UK variant of COVID-19, that is more cause for concern: CDC projects that by March, this variant will become the dominant strain in the U.S. and possibly earlier in California,” Luu said. “It spreads at least 50 percent more rapidly than the current ‘wild-type’ strain, and there is preliminary evidence that it is 30 percent more deadly.”
A Yuba County resident in their late 80s died over the weekend due to COVID-19. The individual lived at a skilled nursing facility before their death, Luu said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 131 on Monday, bringing the total to 13,245 cases. There are currently 927 active cases in the area.
Sixty residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 90 people recovered from the virus. A total of 113 local residents have died to date due to the virus.
In addition to nixing the regional stay-at-home order on Monday, Newsom announced that the state would revert back to its previous vaccination phases with frontline workers being next in line, though those 65 years and older will remain a priority.
Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area will continue to put every single dose it receives toward those 65 years and older. She said eight out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 are individuals that fall within that age category, and that the local hospital is still recovering from the “surge upon surge” that it experienced this winter.
“Knowing what we know about who is hit hardest by the virus and who is dying, I cannot in good conscience dilute the vaccine response,” Luu said. “We need to do what is best for Yuba-Sutter so our hospital isn’t once again overrun by March when the UK variant becomes dominant, and so we don’t see even more deaths of our community’s most vulnerable.”