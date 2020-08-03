Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu highlighted once again the danger of large social gatherings and their contributions to the transmission of COVID-19 in the region.
Luu said reducing the coronavirus risk in the community has always hinged on personal responsibility of individuals. While social distancing, wearing facial coverings and practicing good hand hygiene reduce the risk of spread, they don’t eliminate it completely.
“The decision to host a large gathering or to attend a large gathering is a personal decision that places individuals into close proximity with others for an extended period of time, and science tells us that such conditions are where COVID-19 really thrives,” Luu said. “... Stopping these gatherings for a few months will significantly drop the number of positive cases in the Yuba-Sutter area, and that increases our chances of reopening our schools and our economy.”
Yuba and Sutter counties enter another week on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list, which means several types of businesses must adapt and provide outdoor services.
“The Yuba Enterprise Support (YES) Team in Yuba County and the Sutter COVID Outreach Resiliency Effort (SCORE) Team in Sutter County have been out in the community working with local businesses to help them adapt their operations to current guidance,” Luu said. “Any businesses struggling with adapting to state guidelines can contact the county businesses teams for assistance.”
To contact the YES Team, email covidcompliance@co.yuba.ca.us or call 749-5648. For the SCORE Team, email score@co.sutter.ca.us.
Cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 28 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,324. Nine people recovered on Monday and 22 remained in the hospital. Ten people have died from COVID-19 in the region.
The online dashboard can be found at bepreparedsutter.org and bepreparedyuba.org.