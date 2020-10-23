With Halloween a week away, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the safest thing to do next weekend is to participate in activities within households or done remotely.
The next step on the risk continuum is outdoor activities, remaining at your household and wearing facial coverings. The highest risk activities are costume parties, haunted houses and other in-person gatherings with members of multiple households.
“Most concerning also is the teen/young adult age group, as they are more likely to participate in larger social gatherings and not practice social distancing or wear facial coverings,” Luu said. “... Just because you are young does not mean that you are invincible.”
Luu attributed the increase in new COVID-19 cases this week to people “letting their guard down” and having social gatherings without safety measures.
“Recently, we have noticed multiple clusters of cases stemming from residents being lax about these tenets -- holding wedding receptions, coming to work when ill, not quarantining when they are a household in close contact of a positive COVID-19 case,” Luu said.
She said both counties are showing slight upticks that have not yet put either county’s red tier status in jeopardy.
“Not yet, but that’s why we want to warn residents now, before we slip back into the purple tier,” Luu said.
The purple tier is more restrictive and would ban in-door dining and other activities.
Luu reminded residents to get their flu shots at any retail pharmacy or one of the free bi-county flu clinics. To schedule an appointment at one of the bi-county clinics, visit bit.ly/37EQdKa for Sutter County and bit.ly/34pmy5S for Yuba County.
Updated COVID-19 data for Friday was unavailable prior to publication.
As of Thursday, Yuba-Sutter has had a total of 3,130 confirmed cases and a total of 3,023 people have recovered.
Twenty-two residents have died from COVID-19 to date.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreaparedsutter.org.