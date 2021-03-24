Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said local health officials have noticed the demand in signing up for county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinics slowing down recently, but they continue to urge the community to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.
“If you are eligible, please get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Luu. “Robust vaccination uptake is what the Yuba-Sutter region needs in order to transition out of this long pandemic tunnel.”
According to Luu, approximately 1,100 people were registered at a county-sponsored vaccination clinic held on Wednesday and another 1,200 shots will be available for another clinic scheduled for Saturday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still hundreds of slots available for Saturday’s clinic.
Those currently eligible include residents 65 years and older, health care workers, those working in what is considered frontline positions (childcare and education, the food and ag industry, and emergency services); those 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions; and individuals living or working in high-risk congregate settings such as detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities, along with public transit workers.
Eligible residents can register for Saturday’s clinic by visiting yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine. Those without access to the internet can register for the vaccination clinic by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 25 on Wednesday.
Of the total 15,005 cases reported in the area, 107 are currently open cases.
Nine people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 34 virus cases closed.
To date, 142 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area have been attributed to COVID-19.
“We do see light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, but do not let go of your vigilance,” said Luu. “Mask wearing in public, keeping your physical distance and avoiding medium to large gatherings are still critical to prevent new possible new surges as we continue with the vaccine rollout.”
Colusa County
While COVID-19 cases continue to show signs of slowing down in Colusa County as well, two additional virus-related deaths have been reported within the last seven days, bringing the county’s total death count to 16.
The 15th death was reported last week and the 16th death was reported on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, health officials reported 2,158 positive COVID-19 cases within the county, an increase of just three cases since March 16.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 13 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,130 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.
The county continues to work though Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
As of Tuesday, the first dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday for individuals ages 65 and older or those working in food or agriculture was completely filled up. Additional dates for vaccination clinics will continue to be released as they are scheduled.
As of Tuesday, 6,620 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 2,427 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,200 have been distributed to local health care partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.