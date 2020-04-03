The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter area rose from 22 to 25 on Friday – nine in Yuba County and 16 in Sutter County.
One Sutter County resident, who was in his 90s, died from the virus last Sunday, and three of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized to date.
Earlier this week, two people in their 80s died at the hospital, and health officials deemed their deaths as highly suspicious for COVID-19. Testing samples were collected from both patients, but the results were still pending as of Friday evening, according to Dr. Phuong Luu, Bi-County Health officer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a recommendation on Friday that everyone begin wearing cloth face coverings when leaving the house and going into public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The California Department of Public Health put out a similar recommendation on Wednesday.
“So it doesn’t matter if you go to the store, if you go to the bank, if you go to work, they are recommending some form of facial covering,” Luu said.
CDC’s recommendation is for cloth face coverings made from everyday, household items. Coverings such as surgical masks or N-95 respirators should be reserved for medical professionals who are working directly with patients, as there is currently a shortage nationwide. The Yuba-Sutter Health Department is accepting donations of face coverings for health care workers on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eight St., Marysville.
Health officials say simple cloth face coverings will help slow down the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and don’t know it from transmitting it to others.
“If people decide to follow this federal/California Department of Public Health guidance (regarding face coverings), they should understand that it is not a replacement for staying home as much as possible under the state’s stay-at-home order, social distancing while performing essential activities, or frequently washing your hands and not touching your face,” Luu said.
A face covering should cover the nose and the mouth. The CDPH recommends using materials like bandanas, neck gaiters, scarfs or towels.
For a step-by-step guide provided by Kaiser Permanente on how to put together a homemade mask, visit https://k-p.li/2UH4UWs.