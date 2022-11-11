Thousands of people lined D Street on Friday in Marysville to honor the men and women who serve and have served this country throughout the years.
The 19th annual Marysville Veterans Day parade draws an even larger crowd with each passing year, said lead organizer and Air Force veteran Cindy Verrill. With an estimated 10,000 in attendance, Verrill said that this year a number of attendants came from neighboring cities to watch the parade.
“This parade is bigger than ever,” she said. “The community needs this parade and they prove it through the numbers each year. We have people coming from Chico, Oroville and Tracy just to watch our parade. There was even someone from Los Angeles who called about getting involved.”
Over 170 entries were featured in this year’s event, ranging from active-duty service members to seasoned veterans to community members showing support for those who have served. With the number of people in attendance and groups involved, Verrill said that the Marysville Parade is one of the largest in Northern California.
Following performances of the National Anthem and taps, a bugle call frequently used in military funerals and ceremonies, the parade was led by members of the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard to remember those who died in service.
Forty-two Beale service members and a military band also participated. This was the first time Beale was able to participate in the parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, 2nd Lt. David Ramos said in an email.
Other groups featured included the Boy Scouts of America who walked alongside veterans throughout the parade.
Entries like Escheman Construction highlighted veterans and their families who came in support of their service. Jim Escheman, owner and a veteran, led his family through the parade on a series of large tractors. Each member of his family was placed on a tractor with the exception of his 3-month-old great-grandson.
“We’re tractorologists: a bunch of old guys on tractors here to say thanks to other veterans,” Escheman said.
Several veterans attended the event as guests including Skip Bertsch, who served on Beale Air Force Base from 1984 to 1988. Bertsch is also the owner of Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe on D Street.
Bertsch believes that expressing pride in his country is crucial to celebrating Veterans Day.
“We’re patriots. That’s it. This whole day is about celebrating and honoring the people who keep this country safe, secure and free,” he said.