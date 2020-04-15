There was progress Wednesday in the fight against coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Bi-county Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s end-of-day briefing.
Luu said there are currently no hospitalized COVID-19 patients – a total of six people had been hospitalized.
“I am happy to announce that we have zero hospitalized patients,” Luu said. “The previous hospitalized patients have recovered and have been safely discharged back to their home.”
The total recovered in Yuba-Sutter stands at 16. Total confirmed cases remained unchanged at 39 – 24 in Sutter and 15 in Yuba – with 1,125 local residents getting tested, according to the latest data at the online dashboard at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org. The data is updated daily around 4 p.m.
Three residents have died from the virus.
Luu said Yuba-Sutter local officials have been diligently working on how to reopen the area for businesses and residents. While the shelter-in-place state order is scheduled to expire May 3, it is generally believed it will be extended. Gov. Gavin Nessom has begun addressing a regional strategy for returning to normal life.
Luu said what will remain a part of the strategy is continuing the daily routine that’s been a part of everyday life for the last month.
“While we continue to think about (a) plan, the four tenets of infection prevention for COVID-19 need to remain in place,” Luu said. “What are those? We all know them. Maintaining social distancing of six feet or more at all times if possible. Staying at home when you are sick. Good hand hygiene.
“And then definitely a recommendation of wearing a facial covering when you leave your household to engage in whatever activities, whether they are essential or not.”