(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part package.)
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu is set to announce a new order for the Yuba-Sutter area later this week, which will take the place of the present stay-at-home order set to expire May 3. The Appeal sent questions to local leaders in government and business for their thoughts on the possibility of the economy restarting.
Area leaders, including state legislators, proposed to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the North State be allowed to control the timing of the easing of restrictions. They followed up a letter with a “press availability” showing at the capitol Tuesday.
For this question-and-answer package, we received responses from the following people: Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders, Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Silver Dollar Saloon owner Joe Ferrie, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, Marysville City Councilmember Stephanie McKenzie, Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa, Co-owner of the Dancing Tomato Caffe Shar Katz, Assemblyman James Gallagher and Adventist Health/Rideout Chief Executive Officer Rick Rawson. Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher and Sutter County Emergency Operations Manager Zachary Hamill referred questions to county public information officers.
Q: What are the health risks for individuals who are stuck inside and are those risks as bad as the coronavirus?
A: There are health risks associated with people not having enough money for food or medication, along with mental health ramifications. In addition, those in need of urgent care are not coming to the emergency room for fear of getting sick.
“When considering this phasing-in reopening of the community, my job is to consider the totality of health and welfare of the community,” Dr. Phuong Luu said.
Rick Rawson said the hospital is concerned about those who have not addressed non-COVID-19 related health issues.
“The health system is still in place to care for them and has implemented a number of measures to keep both patients and healthcare workers safe,” Rawson said via email. “We encourage people to seek care and not let conditions that could benefit from early intervention to get out of control causing other health risks.”
Q: Citizens and businesses have invested millions in sheltering in place (in lost business and lost wages) ... can we be assured that this is the right move to protect that investment?
A: The plan for reopening is being made with science-based evidence and in accordance with federal guidelines about phasing open the economy, according to officials.
“It is understood that folks have made significant sacrifices and it is not the desire to reverse the progress already realized by those sacrifices,” Harris said.
McKenzie said businesses may not be able to recover if the wait to reopen goes on much longer.
Q: Is the threat of economic collapse more dangerous than COVID-19 to Yuba-Sutter residents?
A: Some responded by saying it was difficult to make that determination while others said yes, an economic collapse would be more devastating.
“At this point, I would say yes,” McKenzie said.
She pointed to families needing money for basic needs and a lack of sales tax revenue from businesses hurting county and city budgets. Marysville is looking at a loss of $450,000 from March through June, according to McKenzie.
“We must try to balance the risk of overwhelming our healthcare system with the risk of long-term devastation of our economy,” Bradford said.
Gallagher said there are public health risks on both sides of the argument.
“Every day that this blanket order stays in effect it exponentially increases the economic devastation, Gallagher said via email. “Economic havoc leads to social havoc.”
Q: Can the governor take action against counties or cities that go against his statewide order?
A: “Possibly, but it’s too early to tell how or if that may play out,” Harris said.
Samayoa said the state has the power to revoke licenses of state licensed businesses that do not comply with state rules.
Q: What kinds of restrictions will be put in place at businesses that do reopen and will businesses that are unable to operate with the restrictions continue to be closed?
A: Maintain social distancing of six feet or more from non-household contacts; good hand hygiene; staying home when sick; and wearing facial coverings when social distancing is not achievable, Luu said.
Q: Is there a concern that people will only hear that the economy has reopened and not abide by whatever restrictions are put in place at businesses?
A: Some are concerned about how restrictions will be enforced and if some will ignore the restrictions as happened with previous directives.
“It’s just going to be incredibly difficult to enforce,” Ferrie said.
Katz said the experience of dining in will not be back to normal for some time. Dancing Tomato Caffe is in the process of adapting to the new reality but its dining room won’t be open for some time.
“Unfortunately, there are some people who do not believe COVID-19 poses a risk to our community and will continue to ignore social distancing requirements,” Bradford said.
Gallagher said the risk of people not complying would be a reality even if the stay-at-home order stays in place. He said communication with the public is key to making sure residents comply.
Q: If parts of the Yuba-Sutter area economy open up, would it entice people from the Sacramento area to commute in to take advantage?
A: Some officials said it was a possibility, but that as long as protocol was followed it would not be cause for concern.
Ferrie said if he was a 45-minute drive from a place that was letting people return to restaurants he probably would make the trip.
Bradford said the conditions in neighboring counties would play into the timing of any decision by Luu to reopen the local economy.
There will be limits on non-resident travel into the counties, according to Gallagher. He pointed out that counties across California are also advocating for reopening.
“Sacramento also has a low per capita level of cases similar to our area,” Gallagher said.
Q: Would Rideout and other regional hospitals and medical clinics be considered for resumption of elective surgeries? We’ve heard some are in poor shape and have been laying off people because their revenue has dried up as they saved space for COVID-19 patients.
A: The hospital is hoping to resume elective surgeries in the near future, according to Rawson.
“Resumption of these services can happen as long as they don’t risk our capacity to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak in our community or our supply of personal protective equipment, Rawson said. “At this point, we are optimistic about both of these factors and are looking forward to opening more of our services.”
Rawson said the combination of the cost of preparing for a possible surge with a significant reduction in revenue has caused the hospital economic challenges. Despite layoffs, he said the hospital is still able to provide high quality care.
“Despite these challenges, there has been no reduction in capability or capacity to meet the diverse healthcare needs of our communities,” Rawson said.