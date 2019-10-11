The California Dept. of Justice has been requested to assist in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting last night that left a person dead.
At about 11 p.m., according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Dept. press release, "Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Challenge (in) reference to an intruder inside the residence of an off-duty Yuba County deputy."
The off-duty officer, with his duty weapon, confronted the intruder, according to the press release. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.