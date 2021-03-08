Last weekend’s county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic was the largest first-dose event the Yuba-Sutter area has had to date.
A total of 1,142 doses were administered at the event, organized by local Public Health offices.
“It was another successful and efficiently-run clinic by our Public Health teams,” said Russ Brown, Yuba County media and community relations coordinator. “That now puts us at nearly 34,000 Yuba-Sutter residents vaccinated. We still have some way to go in reaching herd immunity, but we are making great strides despite limited vaccine supply.”
Brown said both Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the state’s most restrictive tier (purple) at this time, though local figures continue to improve. He said local health officials are hopeful the area can move into the red tier soon, though residents will need to remain diligent in wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick.
“(The California Department of Public Health) released guidance for outdoor live events within each tier concerning capacity, masking, advanced reservations, and concession sales, eligible to begin April 1,” Brown said. “This is all the more reason for all of us to do our parts to keep numbers down so we can see more activities open up within our communities.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 14,774 cases. There are currently 282 active cases in the area.
Thirty-three people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 26 people recovered from the virus. To date, 137 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19.