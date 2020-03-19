While law enforcement personnel in Yuba-Sutter remain on the job, departments are altering some of their services, as well as access to public facilities, in response to the coronavirus situation.
The Yuba City Police Department posted on Facebook that the department’s lobby will be closed during normal business hours.
Residents who come to the department will be able to contact dispatch via a phone outside the door.
Live scans will be done on a case-by-case basis but people are asked to call records at 822-2064 for more information.
Sex offender registrations are still being done on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The department is also adding another line people can call for non-emergency situations.
The number residents can call if the main line is busy is 755-5047.
“We encourage any business that can be handled by phone or email,” the department’s post said.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the sheriff’s office is taking every precaution to help prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.
Modifications to protocol at the sheriff’s office will be in place until at least April 13.
Jail visits have been suspended until further notice.
The option of visiting via video is still available through the department’s tablet system.
Sex offender registrants are being asked not to come to the sheriff’s office but to instead call the records department at 822-4393 for instructions.
In addition, those applying for a new concealed weapon application or modifying or renewing an existing permit are asked to visit https://sutterca.permitium.com/ccw/start.
On Wednesday, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced temporary changes that will affect in-person access to some administrative services effective immediately.
Public live scan fingerprinting has been suspended, new CCW applications will remain in a hold/pending status with only renewals and modifications being processed at this time.
Registered sex offenders who are due to change information should not come to the office but call 749-5117.
The Animal Care Services public lobby is closed to the public but will have services available by appointment for adoptions and licensing.
Animal Care Services is implementing a 60-day grace period on expired licenses.
“We realize these are uncertain times and this continues to be a fluid situation, requiring all of us to be flexible and respond to the best of our ability based on the information before us,” a Facebook post from the department said.
At Yuba County Jail, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said the department is consulting with public health officials and the Center for Disease Control about best practices.
“We continue to consult daily with public health officials and CDC for procedures and recommendations to protect our employees and those in our care at the Yuba County Jail and have implemented various practices with guidance from health care experts to provide the best possible protection for those currently at or coming into our facility,” Carbah said via email.
The city of Marysville announced early this week that its police station would be closed along with other government buildings.