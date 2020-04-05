Losing a loved one is never easy.
The process is even more difficult to navigate during a global pandemic when many businesses and facilities are closed and people are encouraged to stay at home.
Local funeral homes have adapted to ensure they can continue providing services to the community while also taking the necessary precautions during the public health emergency.
“I’ve been in this for almost 30 years and we are in uncharted territory,” said David Holycross, owner of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory in Yuba City. “I cannot imagine what families are going through, being limited on how they can plan and go forward with funeral arrangements.”
Holycross said operations are continuing but he’s had to limit gatherings in order to abide by health guidelines.
Many families are postponing funeral services and celebrations of life until after the public health emergency subsides.
“It’s terrible for families with so many unknowns and questions,” he said. “When it comes to someone passing away, it’s a once in a lifetime deal. There’s not a ‘next year.’”
Holycross said as a licensed embalmer, he always uses universal precautions when dealing with the deceased.
With the virus, he said he’s stepped that up to a new level with proper gloves, face masks and sometimes full coveralls when necessary.
Kay Gray, co-owner of Lipp & Sullivan in Marysville, said part of the job of being a funeral home director is comforting the immediate family of the deceased.
Despite the risk due to the coronavirus, funeral home employees are still going to work to provide that crucial service.
“Our focus at Lipp and Sullivan is to support the families who have lost a loved one. Because of the restrictions, it’s been very hard to do that,” Gray said. “We are still available to families and we are trying to be as helpful as we possibly can.”
Gray said the best advice for those who have lost a loved one recently is to reach out to a local funeral home for assistance with the process.
“There are many losses that people are experiencing right now that will be difficult to cope with,” she said. “We need to reach out to one another and support each other.”