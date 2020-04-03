Ingrid Nolan, Linda/Marysville:
Let us introduce ourselves: my name is Ingrid, my husband David, our kids Jane, June and Joel. We have lived in Linda/Marysville for seven years now, serving at Bible Baptist Church in Marysville.
It has been so sad to see our church doors closed. We have kept occupied by staying in touch with our church family, live streaming, making sure our senior saints are home safe and making errand runs for them.
Here is a picture of Sunday School at home with my three littles. (We’re) building a treehouse to keep them busy.
We cannot wait until we get to reunite again with our friends. We miss everyone.
Editor’s Note: We’re inviting area residents – kids, parents, grandparents – to send in diary entries about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Help us record our history!
We’ll be printing the responses and sharing them with the Sutter County Museum.