Rayanna Stoudt, 11, an Arboga Elementary School 6th grader:
During our quarantine time, my family and I have had to look for the simplest of things to lift our spirits.
With usual busy days stripped away, my family has been able to bond more. What was originally a withering bulb is now a blossomed, beautiful flower. I know our bond has become stronger, as well as our trust in one another.
I thank them for providing support during this difficult time.
Alongside this, I’ve been able to learn to appreciate the little things in life and take joy in every moment.
***
Editor’s Notes: We’re inviting area residents – kids, parents, grandparents – to send in diary entries about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Help us record our history!
Tell us your perspective on things; how you spend your time; what impresses you –good or bad. Give us notes of 100 words or less – send them to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or message us on Facebook.
Please include your name as the author, your age, and the community you live in, as well as the date on which you wrote your piece. We’d love it if you include a selfie.
We’ll be printing the responses and sharing them with the Sutter County Museum.