Kathleen Hering:
I think this is a horrible time for most of us. It is certainly scary. I think one of the hardest things for me is not being able to hug my family members. We are a very huggy bunch, so that makes this really difficult.
I have been off work for about two weeks now and have no idea when I will be going back.
Some of the things that keep me busy are the normal things like doing the laundry, yard work, cleaning, etc. When I am done with that, I do crafts. I’ve started making barrettes for little girls, jewelry, painting, etc.
Since some of my grandkids live on the East Coast, I’ve had to mail the barrettes to them.
I also try to exercise as much as possible. It is not uncommon to see me and my little dog on the levee behind the Appeal-Democrat. I also get to ride my bike on the levees. Most of the people I have seen on these jaunts are very respectful of the six-foot rule. Close enough to say “hi” and that is it.
