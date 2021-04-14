Location and capacity limits on places of worship were lifted on Monday in response to a judicial ruling, though they are still strongly encouraged, according to a recent update to the state’s COVID-19 database.
“With any event, as we see the state starting to reopen, it remains important to continue practicing safety measures like wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick – even with only mild symptoms – and avoiding large gatherings,” said Rachel Rosenbaum, media and community relations specialist for Yuba County.
According to Rosenbaum, getting vaccinated remains paramount to seeing local businesses and the community reopen safely.
“There are many places you can get vaccinated – not just the county clinics,” said Rosenbaum.
At this time, the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations are being offered locally after the state paused the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week.
“It’s important to reiterate that this is a pause, not a halting, of the vaccine; a pause was also done for Moderna back in the fall out of an abundance of caution,” said Rosenbaum.
To date, there have been six cases, including one death, of a rare blood clot developing out of the 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccination doses administered, which accounts for less than one in one million.
“In the history of vaccines, there is always a small risk but overwhelmingly vaccines are safe because they go through robust research, clinical trials, and ongoing oversight,” said Rosenbaum. “While we await further updates from the FDA and CDC, please note that neither the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been linked to any such health issues, and both are available at many Yuba-Sutter sites including clinics, pharmacies and county-sponsored mass vaccination clinics.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by nine on Wednesday. There are currently 95 active cases in the area.
Twelve individuals were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 13 virus cases closed. To date, 144 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the bi-county area. One death was reported on Wednesday.
Colusa County
Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for a third week, as COVID-19 case numbers showed a slight increase in recent days.
As of Wednesday, health officials reported 2,189 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 18 cases since April 6.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 19 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time. A total of five intensive care unit beds are available within the county, according to the latest update on COVID19.com.
To date, 2,154 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 1.3 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 0.6 percent, which reflects the matrix needed for the county to transition into the yellow, least restrictive tier of the state’s system.
As Colusa County inches closer to reopening further, the county continues to move through vaccination distribution.
As of Tuesday, 9,720 COVID-19 vaccinations had been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 3,679 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 3,150 have been distributed to local health care partners.
Today (Thursday), vaccine eligibility extends further to anyone 18 years of age or older that resides in Colusa County, regardless of employment status.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.