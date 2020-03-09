Lindhurst High School received an anonymous call Monday afternoon regarding a bomb threat on the school’s campus that has since been investigated by law enforcement and found to be a false alarm, said Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gary Cena.
The anonymous call that came in around 12:40 p.m. stated there was a bomb placed behind the H Building at Lindhurst. Students were on lunch at the time of the call, so school officials ushered them to the football field while the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat.
After law enforcement searched the campus and found that the threat was not credible, students were released from the hold and returned to class around 1:40 p.m. School activities, instruction and programs were expected to continue as usual for the remainder of the day, Cena said.
Adjacent schools – South Lindhurst High School and Johnson Park Elementary – were also placed on lockdown during the investigation. Cena said the students and parents were updated periodically throughout the incident through notifications sent out by the school district.
“We’d like to thank the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for its quick response and high-quality service, and we want to thank Lindhurst staff, students and parents for being so alert and for their cooperation,” Cena said. “Thank you to everyone for working together to maintain a healthy and safe environment and remaining calm during this time.”
Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said following the investigation and subsequent clearing of the campus, the case has been closed pending any additional information. Anyone with information pertaining to who made the threats is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 749-7777.