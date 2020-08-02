Yuba-Sutter had 33 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,271.
The death toll remained 10, while 20 people are currently hospitalized. Sixteen residents recovered on Sunday, Aug. 2
Testing continues to rise with 11,904 local residents having been checked for COVID-19. Those looking for results should expect to wait a while, as just over 9,943 have received results to date.
For more local information pertaining to the pandemic visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. Statewide information on coronavirus is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov and navigating to the link below COVID-19.